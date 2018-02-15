OFFICIAL... Former Inter Allies Defender Wahab Ackwei Joins New York Red Bulls

Wahab Ackwei has completed his move to Major League Soccer side, New York Red Bull.

The defender will join the second team of the club in the NSL.

The former Inter Allies defender arrived in the States to finalize a deal with the club after the expiration of his contract at the end of the 2016/17 GPL season.

New York Red Bull had kept a keen eye on the player who scored two goals for Allies in the Ghana Premier League last season.

He spent four seasons with Inter-Allies after joining the Club in their maiden appearance in the domestic top-flight.