Asante Kotoko Beat Asokwa Deportivo In Friendly Ahead Of CARA Clash

Kumasi Asante Kotoko as part of their preparation for their 2018 CAF Confederation Cup campaign defeated Asokwa Deportivo 2:1 in a friendly match at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday.

Former Techiman City attacking midfielder, Baba Mahama opened the scoring by converting a penalty before Kwame Boahene added the second.

Ibrahim Osman got the consolation goal for Deportivo.

The MTN FA Cup winners will face Congolese side CARA next Sunday at the Baba Yara Stadium in the preliminary qualifying round first leg tie.