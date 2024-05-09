ModernGhana logo
Current Asante Kotoko players are not good enough to play for the club - Augustine Ahinful

Former Ghana international, Augustine Ahinful, has voiced criticism against the current Asante Kotoko players, suggesting that they fall short of the club's standards.

The Porcupine Warriors have faced a series of disappointing results, particularly in the second round of the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season.

In response to their poor performances, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II convened a meeting with the playing body and the technical team.

Despite managing three wins and a draw in their last four games, Ahinful believes that the club's struggles stem from a lack of quality players in the squad.

"Yes, of course. I can say that some players within the current Asante Kotoko setup are not supposed to be there. I can say that as a technical person. Because Kotoko is Kotoko, and from what I’ve seen some of the players do not deserve to play for the club," he remarked in an interview with LUV FM.

“When I did some background checks on the players I realised some are second division players because you see a player and you ask where he is coming from. Which team did he play for before joining Kotoko? And you do the checks and you realize he was playing for either a first-division or second-division somewhere.

“But this is Asante Kotoko we are talking about, and let’s not forget that not every good player that you see at maybe Bechem or other places can come to Kotoko and be successful."

Ahinful expressed doubt that Kotoko would field these players in a continental competition, saying, “If Asante Kotoko is supposed to be playing in an African Continental competition would they be playing with these players? We don’t want to hear the truth but until that time we face the reality we will not be successful.”

Additionally, Ahinful criticized both Kotoko and their rivals Hearts of Oak for not adequately developing young players from their academies.

“If Dreams FC have a feeder club that feeds its first team, why can’t Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak have a very good feeder team that when players are mature enough, they push them into their first team?" he questioned.

"And because these young players have learnt the Asante Kotoko method, immediately they will adapt."

Asante Kotoko currently sit 10th on the Premier League table with 40 points and are set to face Berekum Chelsea in their Matchday 30 fixture at the Golden City Park.

