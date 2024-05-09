Clubs need financial support to excel in Africa - Dreams FC coach Karim Zito

Dreams FC coach, Abdul Karim Zito, is calling on the government to provide substantial financial support to Ghanaian clubs participating in continental competitions.

The "Still Believe" lads represented Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Confederations Cup, making it to the semifinals in their debut appearance but were eliminated by the formidable Zamalek.

In an interview with Kumasi-based Luv FM, Zito stressed the importance of government backing for Ghanaian teams, highlighting that without such support, they will continue to struggle on the continent.

He pointed out the glaring discrepancy in facilities and resources between Ghanaian clubs and their counterparts from other countries.

"It was a real challenge playing in Africa. When you see the other teams we faced, their governments are supporting them. I'm urging the government to support Ghanaian football, or else we won't make any progress," Zito said.

"If the government doesn't step in, we should consider pausing football for at least ten years and bring all stakeholders together to find a sustainable financial plan. In other countries and venues, the differences are stark. In Tunisia, for instance, they have a swimming pool in the dressing room just for ice baths... In Angola, the coaches' office alone is bigger than a dressing room of a Ghanaian club. We have a long way to go to make an impact on the continent."

Zito suggested that if direct government funding is not possible, alternatives such as offering tax rebates to multinational companies in exchange for sponsoring clubs could be explored. This, he believes, would lead to better salaries for players and overall improvement in the local game's appeal.

“The government can engage companies like Coca-Cola in Ghana and ask them to sponsor the league or our clubs, and in return, offer tax subsidies or exemptions. This would increase players' salaries and make the local game more attractive."

He stressed the need for better financial support for players, stating that it's unsustainable for premier division players to earn as little as Gh500.00 without government intervention. Without significant changes, he warned that Ghanaian football will struggle to compete on the continental stage.

"How can a premier division player be earning Gh500.00? If the government doesn’t intervene, we are doomed when it comes to football on the continent," he added.