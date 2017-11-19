Derek Abrefa Grateful To GOC

Table Tennis star Derek Abrefa has expressed his sincere gratitude to the Ghana Olympic Committee (GOC) and the Ghana Table Tennis Federation (GTTF) for choosing him as one of the seven beneficiaries of a grant of $5,000 to help him prepare for international competition, especially the upcoming 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia.

He told Yours Truly in an exclusive chat that he is very thankful to God and the President of the GTTF as well as the GOC President who have thought is wise and prudent to put some funds out for athletes to prepare for international events.

“I was shocked when I heard the message, but I am also very happy and thank all the big men in Ghana Sports who are thinking of the athletes” the top seed said.

“We need to prepare adequately before we can face international opponents who has been given all the exposure, even I have to go to China to get some few technical tips before the Commonwealth Games. I want to win a medal, I want to leave a legacy in Table Tennis, I want to win the SWAG award again” he said.

Mr. Richard Akpokavie, General Secretary of the GOC said the grant is a form of scholarship to aid the athletes in their preparation for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

The athletes who got the grants are Emmanuel Dasor and Atsu Nyamadi - Athletics, Derek Abrefa-Table Tennis, Mohammed Azumah-Boxing, Grace Atipaka-Badminton, Richmond Osarfo-Weightlifting and Felix Acheampong-Para Sports.

The GOC GS said, the initiative was in “pursuant to the applications received from Federations in respect of the Commonwealth Games grant.

“As indicated earlier each athlete is entitled to the equivalent of a maximum of £5,000 for preparation towards the Commonwealth Games in 2018.