Aduana Stars Stadium Renovation To Cost ¢800,000

The owner and life patron of Ghana Premier League champion Aduana Stars, Osagyefo Nana Agyemang Badu II has confirmed his club will spend GH¢800,000 in revamping their stadium ahead of their participation in the 2018 CAF Champions League.

Aduana Stars clinched the 2016/2017 Ghana Premier League title and by virtue of winning the league, the Fire Boys will feature in the CAF Champions League for the second time next year.

However, their preferred ground, Nana Agyemang Badu II Park does not meet the required standard to host international matches, hence it needs a facelift.

And the club has engaged Amasco Consult, a local agent for Amasco Associates Limited, to expand and upgrade the stadium. Work started this week and has been scheduled to span 45 days by the end of which an entirely new pitch will be rolled out.

The facility will also be expanded to at least a 5,000-capacity ground.

“We are about to give our Park a massive facelift. If you noticed today, there already are 1000 bags of cement and iron rods worth GH¢46,000 deposited at the venue,” Nana Agyemang Badu II disclosed.

“I have signed a contract worth GH¢800,000 for this project so we have a standard park which can host about 5,000 people."

“By the end of the year, the Park will be ready,” he stated after announcing a reward package to the team for their league triumph."