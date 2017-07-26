TOP STORIES
Egypt to host 2017 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations
Accra, July 26, GNA - Egypt has been confirmed by the Africa Federation of Hockey (AFH) as the new host for the 2017 Hockey African Cup of Nations (ACN).
The tourney, previously fixed for South Africa in August, has also been postponed to October 19-29 this year.
The competition would host both the male and female teams of qualified countries for the ten-day tournament.
Competing countries for the 2017 ACN are host nation, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana and Zambia.
Ghana's male hockey team, the Black Sticks is participating in this tournament for the 10th time, having won a Gold medal (1974) and 3 Bronze medals (1983, 2005, 2009), whilst the female team would also be making its fifth appearance for the country with 2 Bronze medals (2005, 2009) and 2 silver in 2013 and 2015.
Meanwhile, the AFH would on Saturday, October 28, hold a congress to discuss the development of hockey on the Continent. GNA
By Edna A. Quansah, GNA
