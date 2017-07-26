modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY Let’s Not Undermine Corruption Fight In Special Prosecutor’s Bill – Martin ...
OnAIR Columns Archive
body-container-line

Egypt to host 2017 Hockey Africa Cup of Nations

GNA
1 hour ago | Hockey

Accra, July 26, GNA - Egypt has been confirmed by the Africa Federation of Hockey (AFH) as the new host for the 2017 Hockey African Cup of Nations (ACN).

The tourney, previously fixed for South Africa in August, has also been postponed to October 19-29 this year.

The competition would host both the male and female teams of qualified countries for the ten-day tournament.

Competing countries for the 2017 ACN are host nation, South Africa, Ghana, Kenya, Nigeria, Namibia, Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Botswana and Zambia.

Ghana's male hockey team, the Black Sticks is participating in this tournament for the 10th time, having won a Gold medal (1974) and 3 Bronze medals (1983, 2005, 2009), whilst the female team would also be making its fifth appearance for the country with 2 Bronze medals (2005, 2009) and 2 silver in 2013 and 2015.

Meanwhile, the AFH would on Saturday, October 28, hold a congress to discuss the development of hockey on the Continent. GNA

By Edna A. Quansah, GNA

Do you have a story for publication? Please email it to [email protected]

Hockey

TOP STORIES

Cash from voter ID replacements intact – Charlotte Osei

3 hours ago

“I’ll Take Every Penny From Daily Post”- Hackman

4 hours ago

quot-img-1Mind your own 'business'

By: Kwaku Manu quot-img-1

Inter Bank Rates

Currency Buying Selling
U.S Dollar4.37284.3772
Euro5.08755.0912
Pound Sterling5.70565.7118
Swiss Franc4.56094.5621
Canadian Dollar3.48933.4918
S/African Rand0.33540.3357
Australian Dollar3.46333.4688
body-container-line