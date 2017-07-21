modernghana logo

FEATURED STORY I Would Like To Apologize To Mr Mahama For My Comments—rev. Dr Obiri Yobo...
Ghana’s AFCON qualification chances boosted with expansion of the competition

- ghanasoccernet.com
2 hours ago | Sports News

Ghana's chances of making it to the Africa Cup of Nations has been boosted by news that the competition has been expanded.

New CAF President Ahmad Ahmad has decided to open the competition in other to have more numbers and also add creativity.

Immediately starting from the 2019 edition a total of 24 teams will be playing in the competition as against the previous 16 teams.

Ghana has qualified for all the Africa Cup of Nations since 2004 and will all but all secure qualification for the next edition with the numbers now growing.

