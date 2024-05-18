ModernGhana logo
Phil Foden named Premier League Player of the Season

By BBC
18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

Manchester City's Phil Foden has been named the Premier League's Player of the Season.

Earlier this month the England midfielder, 23, was voted the Football Writers' Association Footballer of the Year.

Foden has claimed a career-best 17 goals and eight assists in the Premier League this season, before City's final game on Sunday.

"To win this award is an achievement that I am extremely proud of," said Foden.

"The Premier League is acknowledged as the greatest league in the world, and it is a pleasure to have been nominated with so many other great players who have all enjoyed special seasons for their clubs."

Only Erling Haaland (27) has scored more league goals than Foden for City, who will secure a record fourth straight English title if they win at home to West Ham on Sunday.

"Overall, I've been very happy with the way I have played this season and really pleased that I have been able to contribute with the goals and assists throughout the season," Foden added.

"I'd like to thank all of the City staff, coaches and especially my team-mates because without them this wouldn’t be possible. And I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who voted for me as the award means a lot.”

