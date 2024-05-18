Elneny to leave Arsenal following eight-year stint

Mohamed Elneny has confirmed he will be leaving Arsenal after the Gunners' final game of the season.

Elneny is Arsenal's longest-serving player, having joined the Gunners from Swiss side FC Basel in January 2016.

Signed by Arsene Wenger, the Egypt international has played under three managers, having also appeared for Unai Emery and Mikel Arteta.

On Friday, the midfielder confirmed via a video on X (formerly Twitter) that his stint in north London was coming to an end.

"Gooners, I'm here today to send you a message, to say goodbye and thank you for everything you've done for me," Elneny said in a video posted on X on Friday.

"The love, the support and the kindness. I'm really going to miss you so much and you'll be in my heart forever."

Elneny has played 161 times for the Gunners, who face Everton at Emirates Stadium on Sunday. Arteta's team need to win if they are stand a chance of beating Manchester City to the Premier League trophy.