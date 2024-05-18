ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Sat, 18 May 2024 Football News

We are ready to represent Ghana in Africa - Nsoatreman FC GM, Eric Alagidede

General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric AlagidedeGeneral Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede
18 MAY 2024 LISTEN

The General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has affirmed his team's readiness to represent the nation in Africa in the upcoming season.

Nsoatreman FC is set to clash with their rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, in the final of the 2023/24 FA Cup at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 23. The victor of this showdown will secure the opportunity to represent Ghana in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.

Expressing his confidence ahead of the final, Alagidede emphasized his team's preparedness to venture into the African football scene, stating, "We are ready. Once we secure our spot in the final, our aim is to emerge victorious and compete in Africa."

Acknowledging the challenge of playing the final in Accra without much choice, Alagidede highlighted their intent to mobilize strong support, saying, "Despite the inconvenience, we are prepared to organize transportation for our fans. Just as we did in our Division One playoff game against Tamale City FC, where we brought over 30 buses of supporters to Accra, we will ensure a similar turnout to boost our boys' morale."

Nsoatreman FC earned their spot in the final by defeating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

12 hours ago

No constituency left without representation in Parliament — Afenyo Markin No constituency left without representation in Parliament — Afenyo Markin

12 hours ago

Parliament approves 150million for Accra flood-proofing project Parliament approves $150million for Accra flood-proofing project

12 hours ago

One-sided Parliament approves ministerial nominees as minority walks out One-sided Parliament approves ministerial nominees as minority walks out

12 hours ago

It's 'impossible' to rig elections in Ghana - EC to NDC It's 'impossible' to rig elections in Ghana - EC to NDC

14 hours ago

Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie Bosomtwe: Violent rainstorm kills girl at Jarchie

14 hours ago

Chairman Wontumi-John Dramani Mahama takes bribe in every deal — Chairman Wontumi

14 hours ago

John Kumah Late John Kumah goes home tomorrow

14 hours ago

Henry Osei Akoto Akufo-Addo's corrupt nature contributing to Special Prosecutor's hunt from offic...

14 hours ago

Watch how a slay queen repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour Watch how a ‘slay queen’ repented after having an encounter with Alpha Hour

14 hours ago

Kennedy Agyapong left and Bishop Daniel Obinim Kennedy Agyapong and I are blood relatives — Bishop Obinim 

Just in....
body-container-line