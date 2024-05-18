We are ready to represent Ghana in Africa - Nsoatreman FC GM, Eric Alagidede

General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede

The General Manager of Nsoatreman FC, Eric Alagidede, has affirmed his team's readiness to represent the nation in Africa in the upcoming season.

Nsoatreman FC is set to clash with their rivals, Bofoakwa Tano, in the final of the 2023/24 FA Cup at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on June 23. The victor of this showdown will secure the opportunity to represent Ghana in the prestigious CAF Confederation Cup.

Expressing his confidence ahead of the final, Alagidede emphasized his team's preparedness to venture into the African football scene, stating, "We are ready. Once we secure our spot in the final, our aim is to emerge victorious and compete in Africa."

Acknowledging the challenge of playing the final in Accra without much choice, Alagidede highlighted their intent to mobilize strong support, saying, "Despite the inconvenience, we are prepared to organize transportation for our fans. Just as we did in our Division One playoff game against Tamale City FC, where we brought over 30 buses of supporters to Accra, we will ensure a similar turnout to boost our boys' morale."

Nsoatreman FC earned their spot in the final by defeating Legon Cities 2-1 at the Red Bull Arena in Sogakope.