Top basketball promoter Yaw Sakyi pips Ghana FA chief Kwesi Nyantakyi to win 2017 EMY Awards
Ghana's leading basketball promoter Yaw Sakyi Afari stole a march on Ghana FA boss Kwesi Nyantakyi and ex-Ghana defender Tony Baffoe to win the 2017 'Exclusive Man of the Year Sports' Award over the weekend.
The iconic Ghanaian basketball promoter stole the show at the five-star Kempinski Gold Coast City Hotel to win the individual accolade, in a competitive category which also included ex-Kotoko chairman Herbert Mensah and journalist Yaw Ampofo-Ankrah.
The TV star has been at the forefront of developing and promoting the game through his firm Rite Sports over the past 10-years.
Big basketball competitions like the Junior Ball, Sprite Ball Championship, Ghana Basketball Awards and the UPAC Basketball Championship amongst others have found its feet in the West African nation.
The award to the celebrated broadcaster and Sports Event Organiser is in recognition to his tireless effort at making basketball the second most preferred sports amongst the youth in Ghana.
"As we thrive to pursue excellence, the next agenda for us at Rite Sports is to see to the construction of a huge indoor basketball facility," Afari said
"The construction of the arena will help with the creation of several basketball leagues in the country which is in line with our ultimate goal of making the game ubiquitous.
"The modern facility will help to rejuvenate the national team and in turn help to position the country to host international matches and participate fully in the qualifiers for the African Championships.
"In the next couple of month, we will unveil a massive football programme targeted at the tertiary level in Ghana.
"We intend to cover every grass as far as sports is concerned in this country."
Ghana football legend Abedi Pele Afari presented the plague to the multiple award winner at the impressive ceremony in Ghana 's capital, Accra over the weekend.
Both Yaw Sakyi and Kwesi Nyantakyi are patrons of the University of Ghana (UG) Basketball team and football respectively.
From a country where football is admired and considered as the sovereign sport, one man is undertaking the challenge to change this perspective and spread the game of basketball in Ghana, a fairytale of a young man who NEVER graced the court.
