Massive boost for Ghana as Sassuolo midfielder Alfred Duncan returns to training

Ghanaian midfielder Joseph Alfred Duncan has returned to training at Sassuolo ahead of their Seria A clash against Inter Milan on Sunday.

The 23-year-old has not been involved for the past three weeks with an ankle injury.

The former Sampdoria midfielder continued his recovery at the gym and got involved with some technical and tactical exercise the Stadio Ricci.

The return of the Ghana international will excite Black Stars coach Avram Grant ahead of the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon.

