South Sudan FA board suspend President

The president of the South Sudan Football Association (SSFA), Chabur Goc Alei, says he is determined to clear his name after he was suspended by the FA’s board of directors.

The board decided during an emergency extraordinary general meeting on Wednesday that Alei should step aside because of alleged financial impropriety.

“Yes it is true the board of directors of the SSFA have suspended me, but I am ready to defend myself and even quit football,” Alei told BBC Sport.

The South Sudan FA vice president, Andrea Abdella, has taken over the presidency until the next election in March 2017.

However, the board has decided that Alei can speak in his own defence during a forthcoming General Assembly.

“We shall pick a date for the assembly at which Alei can defend himself on all the matters,” said South Sudan FA Deputy Secretary General Domasio Ajongo who added that they have also communicated the developments to Fifa and are awaiting a response from football’s world governing body.

Alei came to office in 2012 and survived being ousted in July 2017 before Fifa intervened.

