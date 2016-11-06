Newcastle United star Christian Atsu savours first goal at St James' Park

Christian Atsu is delighted to fulfil career dream of scoring in front of the home fans as Newcastle beat Cardiff City on Sunday.

The Ghana international slotted home from inside the box to open the scoring for the Magpies.

"I said I wanted to score at home, and I was very happy to celebrate my goal," Atsu told his club's official website.

"The feeling was great. In the first-half, we played really well. We pressed them high, we created a lot of chances and we could have killed the game.

"But in football, it is not that easy. They scored one, and we then fought hard to keep it at 2-1.

"We know that no team in the Championship is easy, so we tried to work hard. We worked hard for 90 minutes and we deserved the win."

