Transatlantic Slave Trade: The Untold, Uncensored Truth And After Effe
Advertisement
Sports News | 22 October 2016 09:55 CET

Didier Drogba: Ex-Chelsea striker fined for refusing to play for Montreal Impact

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has been fined for refusing to play for Montreal Impact last weekend.

Drogba, 38, did not play against Toronto, with coach Mauro Biello saying after the game that the forward "didn't accept a place on the bench".

Major League Soccer have fined Drogba an unspecified amount "for his failure to appear".

In a separate ruling, New York City defender Diego Martinez was fined for swearing at a ballboy.

Martinez was accused of directing a "homophobic slur" at a DC United ballboy last week but the league said that an investigation had found no evidence of that, only of using an obscenity.

Drogba's Montreal, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference, play New England Revolution on Sunday.

Drogba, who left Chelsea in July 2015, has been used as a substitute in two of the Impact's previous four games.

The former Ivory Coast international has scored 10 goals in 21 appearances this season.

For more sports news visit allSports.com.gh

Sports News

When grace is activated, rules struggle for places to hide.
By: Analimbey, Adobe-Rah
ft_top_line

News

Sports

Politics

Diaspora

Real Estate

Entertainment

Africa

Opinions

Business

LifeStyle

Classifieds

Members

All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 2005-2016, © Copyright ModernGhana.com
Other sites of MG Media Group Modern Ghana, The Nigerian Voice, Nollywood Gists

foot_border_img