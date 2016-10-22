Didier Drogba: Ex-Chelsea striker fined for refusing to play for Montreal Impact

Former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba has been fined for refusing to play for Montreal Impact last weekend.

Drogba, 38, did not play against Toronto, with coach Mauro Biello saying after the game that the forward "didn't accept a place on the bench".

Major League Soccer have fined Drogba an unspecified amount "for his failure to appear".

In a separate ruling, New York City defender Diego Martinez was fined for swearing at a ballboy.

Martinez was accused of directing a "homophobic slur" at a DC United ballboy last week but the league said that an investigation had found no evidence of that, only of using an obscenity.

Drogba's Montreal, who are fifth in the Eastern Conference, play New England Revolution on Sunday.

Drogba, who left Chelsea in July 2015, has been used as a substitute in two of the Impact's previous four games.

The former Ivory Coast international has scored 10 goals in 21 appearances this season.

