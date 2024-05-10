Kylian Mbappé announces PSG exit ahead of likely Real Madrid move (VIDEO)

Kylian Mbappé has announced he is leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season, after which he is expected to join Real Madrid.

The announcement brings Real Madrid closer to ending their years-long pursuit of the France international, who is widely regarded as one of the best players in world football.

PSG face Toulouse at the Parcs des Princes on Sunday, which will be Mbappé's final home game. His final game for the club is scheduled to be the French Cup final against Lyon on May 15.

He said in a video posted to X: "Hi everyone, it's Kylian. I wanted to speak to you, I've always said that I would speak with you when the time comes and so I wanted to announce to you all that it's my last year at Paris Saint-Germain.

"I will not extend and the adventure will come to an end in a few weeks. I will play my last game at the Parc des Princes on Sunday.

"It's a lot of emotions, many years where I had the chance and the great honour to be a member of the biggest French club, one of the best in the world which allowed me to arrive here, to have my first experience in a club with a lot of pressure, to grow as a player of course, by being alongside some of the best in history, some of the greatest champions, to meet a lot of people, to grow as a man as well with all the glory and the mistakes I've made."

Mbappé thanks all four managers he has played for at PSG -- Unai Emery, Thomas Tuchel, Mauricio Pochettino, Christophe Galtier and Luis Enrique -- as well as the club's sporting directors.

He added: "Despite everything that can happen on the outside, all this media hype that surrounds the club sometimes, there are some real club lovers who want to protect it and make it shine and it's great and to know that with all these people, this club is in great hands.

"It's hard, and I never thought it would be this difficult to announce that, to leave my country, France, the Ligue 1, a championship I have always known but I think, I needed this, a new challenge, after seven years."