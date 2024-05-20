NDC is best positioned to lead the country out of its current difficulties – Ghana Federation of Labour

Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL)

Mr. Abraham Koomson, Secretary General of the Ghana Federation of Labour (GFL), has called on Ghanaians to unite and work towards liberating the country from its current challenges due to undemocratic governance systems imposed on citizens by the current government associated with bad economic policies.

He criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its handling of the economy, citing severe hardships faced by citizens, and expressed support for the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the upcoming December elections, stating that the NDC is best positioned to lead the country out of its current difficulties.

Speaking to the media in Tema, Mr. Koomson, a labour expert, accused the NPP of being indifferent to the plight of ordinary citizens and urged Ghanaians to vote for change in the 2024 elections.

Regarding Parliament's approval of a $150 million loan from the World Bank for the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, Mr. Koomson criticized the majority caucus in Parliament for pushing through the loan despite opposition from the minority.

The minority had opposed the loan due to the government’s mishandling of a previous $200 million loan for the same project.

Mr. Koomson expressed concern that recalling Parliament to approve loans contributes to the country’s rising debt.

He urged Ghanaians to recognize the detrimental impact of the NPP’s governance and to take action by voting them out in the next election.

Mr. Koomson also expressed concern over the country's minimum wage, stating that it is lower than the cost of a loaf of bread, and criticized the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for its handling of the economy, accusing them of being indifferent to the struggles of ordinary citizens.

The GFL Secretary-General emphasized the need for change in the upcoming elections and urged Ghanaians to vote for a government that prioritizes the welfare of its citizens, stating that the current administration has failed to address the rising cost of living and stagnant wages.

"The minimum wage in Ghana is GHC18.15 per day, which is lower than the cost of a standard-size loaf of bread, which is now GHC20.00. This is unacceptable and highlights the need for a new government that cares about the struggles of its citizens," Mr. Koomson stated.

Mr. Koomson's comments come amid growing concerns over the country's economic situation, with many Ghanaians struggling to make ends meet.

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has promised to address these issues if elected, pledging to increase the minimum wage and implement policies to reduce the cost of living.

The NPP has yet to respond to Mr. Koomson's comments, but the party has previously defended its economic policies, stating that they are aimed at promoting economic growth and job creation.