"I voted for Akufo-Addo in 2016 to be just one-term president, thought he had the charisma to bring about significant change in 4years" — Prof David Millar

Former Pro Vice-Chancellor of the University for Development Studies (UDS), Professor David Millar, has openly admitted voting for then-candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in the 2016 General Elections.

Millar explained that his support was based on the belief that Akufo-Addo would serve only one term to effect meaningful change in the country.

However, Millar expressed disappointment when Akufo-Addo began campaigning for a second term during his initial four-year tenure, which was expected to end in 2020.

“When Nana Addo was coming in, those of us who voted for him thought he had the charisma to bring about significant change. I voted for Akufo-Addo in 2016 with the expectation that he would be a one-term president, allowing him to implement necessary reforms. It’s similar to my experience with J.J. Rawlings; as a student, I supported him, but he lost his edge when he settled into the democratic process,” Millar stated in an interview with Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM.

Millar further noted, “When Nana Addo expressed intentions of serving for eight years, I felt he had lost the initial drive. Four years should have been enough for him to establish a system that could sustain itself after his departure.”