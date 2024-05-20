ModernGhana logo
Only Mahama can turn things around for Ghana — Prof David Millar

General News Prof David Miller - Mahama
MON, 20 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Prof David Miller - Mahama

Renowned academic and founder of Millar Open University, Professor David Millar, has expressed his confidence in National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer John Mahama to steer Ghana towards growth and prosperity.

In a recent interview with Dreamz FM, Bolgatanga monitored by ModernGhana.com, Prof. Millar contrasted Mahama's potential leadership with that of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia from the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Prof. Millar argued that Mahama, having previously served as President, would be more capable of making bold decisions needed to transform Ghana, especially given his limited four-year term. "John Mahama has just four years to serve, which positions him well to make tough decisions without the pressure of seeking re-election," he explained.

He emphasized that Mahama's prior experience as President could translate into more effective leadership, stating, "Having learned from his previous term, John Mahama can be a much better leader if elected again."

He highlighted the need for a decisive leader who can initiate substantial progress within a single term. "If you ask me to choose between former President John Mahama and Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, I would choose Mahama because he has the urgency and potential to implement significant changes within four years," Prof. Millar asserted.

Prof. Millar's endorsement stems from his analysis of Ghana's developmental challenges and the leadership qualities necessary to overcome them. He concluded that under the current circumstances, John Mahama is the best candidate to lead Ghana forward.

Daniel Owusu
Daniel Owusu

Daniel Owusu

