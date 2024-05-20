We should have finished Hearts of Oak in the first half - Aduana FC coach Yaw Acheampong

LISTEN

Aduana Stars head coach, Yaw Acheampong, believes his team should have finished off Hearts of Oak in the first half.

He made these remarks following their hard-fought 1-0 win over the Phobians at the Accra Sports Stadium in the Matchday 30 games.

Kelvin Obeng scored the only goal as the two-time Ghana Premier League champions compounded the woes of the Rainbow Club.

The defeat mean Hearts of Oak have recorded their third loss in four games leading to an epic rant from the veteran Ivorian coach.

After the game, Yaw Acheampong was pleased with his team’s performance and indicated that they should have scored a bigger win.

“We decided to hold the ball and move the ball as much as we can, open them up and then we can penetrate but it’s just unfortunate that we missed a lot of chances," he said.

"We should have finished off the game in the first half but it’s football,” he added.

Aduana Stars currently sit 3rd on the league with 46 points.

What next?

Aduana Stars will host Nations FC in the Matchday 31 games at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park.