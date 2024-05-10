ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
10.05.2024 Football News

Jeffery Schlupp extends Crystal Palace stay with a year deal

Jeffery Schlupp extends Crystal Palace stay with a year deal
10.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has extended his stay with English Premier League side, Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Schlupp joined Crystal Palace from Leicester City and has since been an integral member of the team.

The former Leicester City attacker has made 230 appearances across competitions for the Eagles.

Club Chairman Steve Parish emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between youth and experience in the Premier League squad.

“In any Premier League squad, it remains vitally important to strike the right balance between youth and experience, with a squad of players all capable of driving the club forwards on and off the pitch," he said.

He praised Schlupp, along with Will Hughes and Joel Ward, for not only their on-field contributions but also their leadership qualities and commitment to the club's values.

“As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground. We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.”

Schlupp netted a belter to salvage a point for Palace in their game against Fulham before coming off the bench in the thumping victory over Manchester United last Monday.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

28 minutes ago

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan vist a school in Abuja to open an event on mental health for students. By Kola SULAIMON AFP Prince Harry, Meghan visit Nigeria

30 minutes ago

Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, Director of Elections of the National Democratic Congress Ghana’s electoral commission is one that trusts thieves — Omane Boamah

30 minutes ago

Kenneth Kwamina Thompson, Chief Executive Officer of Dalex Finance Company All government cares about is spending more and more money on itself — Dalex Fin...

3 hours ago

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye COVID-19: GHS records 57% vaccination coverage

3 hours ago

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia with the clergy My government will support churches – Bawumia assures Clergy

3 hours ago

Mahama, Bawumia and Alan have flatly failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo Mahama, Bawumia and Alan have flatly failed Ghanaians – Kofi Akpaloo

3 hours ago

PAC warns public institutions to comply with the Public Procurement Act PAC warns public institutions to comply with the Public Procurement Act

3 hours ago

Voter registration: NDC slams ECs refusal to share serial numbers of BVR kits Voter registration: NDC slams EC’s refusal to share serial numbers of BVR kits

3 hours ago

Akufo-Addo's 'corrupt, yenkyendi cronyism' cost Ghana 190m stake in US Millennium Compact — Mahama Akufo-Addo's 'corrupt, yenkyendi cronyism' cost Ghana $190m stake in US Millenni...

3 hours ago

Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama' scheme — NDC warns EC Don't be 'conduit' to President Akufo-Addo's 'I can't hand over power to Mahama'...

Just in....
body-container-line