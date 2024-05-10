Jeffery Schlupp extends Crystal Palace stay with a year deal

10.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghana midfielder, Jeffrey Schlupp has extended his stay with English Premier League side, Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old signed a one-year contract that will keep him at the club until the summer of 2025.

Schlupp joined Crystal Palace from Leicester City and has since been an integral member of the team.

The former Leicester City attacker has made 230 appearances across competitions for the Eagles.

Club Chairman Steve Parish emphasized the importance of maintaining a balance between youth and experience in the Premier League squad.

“In any Premier League squad, it remains vitally important to strike the right balance between youth and experience, with a squad of players all capable of driving the club forwards on and off the pitch," he said.

He praised Schlupp, along with Will Hughes and Joel Ward, for not only their on-field contributions but also their leadership qualities and commitment to the club's values.

“As well as playing a pivotal role on the pitch, Will, Jeff and Joel are natural leaders in the dressing room who embody the Crystal Palace DNA and who help set a culture of the highest standards at the training ground. We are delighted that they will be with us next season to help further our exciting early progress under Oliver Glasner.”

Schlupp netted a belter to salvage a point for Palace in their game against Fulham before coming off the bench in the thumping victory over Manchester United last Monday.