10.05.2024 Football News

Cole Palmer named Premier League player of the month

By 90min.com
10.05.2024 LISTEN

Chelsea midfielder Cole Palmer has been named the Premier League Player of the Month for April 2024.

The Blues star racked up an incredible seven goals in just four games, scoring four against Everton after a hat-trick against Manchester United, and even chimed in with an assist in the 2-2 draw with Sheffield United.

Palmer wins the award for the first time in his career and becomes the first Chelsea player to pick up the prize since Eden Hazard in September 2018.

His goalscoring exploits have thrust Palmer into the race for the Golden Boot award, while the 22-year-old's outstanding individual campaign was recently rewarded with nominations for both the Player of the Season and Young Player of the Season awards.

"What he has achieved is massive," Pochettino told a press conference on Friday. "He is a winner because the level he has reached is amazing for us, amazing for his teammates and for himself."

During a recent media appearance, Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly also took the chance to praise Palmer.

"Hopefully, Cole Palmer will become a household name [in the United States] soon," Boehly said. "He's been a phenomenon for us and so we're thinking hard about how we continue to expand our brand in the United States. That's ultimately a priority as well."

Palmer currently sits on 24 goals and 13 assists from 42 appearances and is on the cusp of breaking a club record for most goals scored at home in a single season.

He currently sits tied with Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard on 16 and will look to claim the record for himself in Chelsea's meeting with Bournemouth on the final day of the season.

