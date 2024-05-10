It is a dream come true - Mohammed Kudus on his move to West Ham United

Ghana star, Mohammed Kudus has expressed his delight over his move to West Ham United, calling it a dream come true.

The 23-year-old midfielder made the switch to the Premier League last summer from Ajax in a deal worth £38 million, signing a five-year contract with an option for another year.

Kudus has made a significant impact in his debut season with the Hammers, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists in 43 appearances.

Ahead of West Ham's final home game of the season against Luton Town, Kudus reflected on his journey, stating that joining the Premier League and West Ham was a realization of his ambitions.

“I followed my gut and dream to move here to West Ham and believed I was ready," he told the club website. "When I decided to make this move to the best league in the world, I knew I was ready to take that step and I wanted to test myself.

Despite experiencing highs and lows throughout the season, Kudus remains determined to improve his game further.

"There have been ups and downs throughout the season, but I know there are more ways to improve my game. I’ve definitely announced myself here and I am happy that it has gone in that direction for the first season," he added.

West Ham United, who have struggled in their recent Premier League outings, will conclude their campaign with an away fixture against Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.