CAF Champions League: CAF announces kick-off times and dates for Al Ahly v Espérance game

With the Finalists for this year’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League confirmed, the countdown has officially begun to the two-legged finals to be contested by current champions Al Ahly SC of Egypt and Espérance Sportive de Tunis.

The first leg will be played on 18 May 2024 at 19h00 GMT (20h00 Tunis time) in Tunis to be followed by the second leg on 25 May 2024 in Cairo at 17h00 GMT (20h00 Cairo time).

The winner of the competition will take home USD 4 000 000 in prize money while the runner-up will get USD 2 000 000.

The improved prize money is part of CAF Leadership’s continuous efforts of making African football globally competitive, through adequately incentivising African football clubs who partake in CAF competitions.

With the ever-increasing rise in global appetite for African football, the two-legged Final is set to attract millions of viewers from across the world.

As a result, CAF is pulling out all stops in securing cutting-edge broadcast technology that will beam a live and seamless viewing experience for the millions of expected viewers across the globe.

In addition to the world-class viewing experience, fans can engage in the daily online conversation across CAF’s various digital platforms, where exclusive behind-the-scenes content will be lined up leading up to the final using #TotalEnergiesCAFCL.

The titanic clash of the two North African football giants who boast 15 TotalEnergies CAF Champions League titles amongst them with Ahly on 11, and Espérance on 4, will see a star-studded lineup from both ends contesting for the holy grail of African club football.

World football can also get a taste of what is to come as the final this season’s TotalEnergies CAF Champions League is set to be contested by two of the four African clubs set to fly the African flag at next year’s Mundial de Clubes FIFA 25™ (FIFA Club World Cup 2025™).

TotalEnergies CAF Champions League Final

Saturday, 18 May 2024 | Tunis

19h00 GMT | Espérance Sportive de Tunis vs Al Ahly SC

Saturday, 25 May 2024 | Cairo