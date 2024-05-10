ModernGhana logo
By BBC Africa
Football News Guinea seal final men's football spot at Paris 2024
Guinea clinched the final spot in the men's football tournament at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games with a 1-0 win over Indonesia in an intercontinental play-off in France.

Getafe forward Ilaix Moriba netted what proved to be the winner from the penalty spot just before the half-hour mark after Algassime Bah was brought down by Indonesia’s Witan Sulaeman.

The West Africans could have added to their lead after being awarded another spot-kick in the second half when Alfeandra Dewangga was punished for a challenge on Bah.

However, Bah clipped the post and sent his effort wide.

Guinea held on to reach the Olympics for the first time since 1968, becoming the final qualifiers for the 16-team men's tournament.

They will face hosts France, the United States and New Zealand in Group A.

Fifa president Gianni Infantino was among those in attendance for the play-off in Clairefontaine and was in the stands alongside Guinean federation president Aboubacar Sampil and Indonesian counterpart Erick Thohir.

Egypt, Morocco and Mali will also represent Africa in men's football at Paris 2024, with Nigeria and Zambia the continent's two qualifiers for the 12-team women's tournament.

The men's Olympic event runs from 24 July to 9 August while the women's competition will be held from 25 July to 10 August.

Paris 2024 men's football draw

  • Group A: France (hosts), United States, Guinea, New Zealand.
  • Group B: Argentina, Morocco, Iraq, Ukraine.
  • Group C: Uzbekistan, Spain, Egypt, Dominican Republic.
  • Group D: Japan, Paraguay, Mali, Israel.

