PL Preview: Fulham host Manchester City as Manchester United clash with Arsenal

The revival of the rivalry between Manchester United and Arsenal will headline Round 37 of the Premier League season, with matches scheduled to be played from Saturday 11 to Monday 13 May 2024.

Manchester United and Arsenal have a long history of enmity in the Premier League and hostilities will be renewed on the late afternoon of Sunday 12 May when they meet at Old Trafford.

The Gunners claimed a thrilling 3-2 win in London when the teams last met, in September 2023, with manager Mikel Arteta looking to complete a ‘double’ over the Red Devils – while acknowledging the potent threat that they will pose on home soil.

“We know the history between the two clubs and the games that we had in the past,” said the Spanish tactician. “They were a really good example so it’s going to be a really competitive match and a big battle. Obviously, we want to come away from that with three points.”

He also expects plenty of attacking play: “There are a lot of top offensive players in the two teams and it is probably the approach of both teams, the way we want to play, there were some errors involved which hopefully we can eradicate as well, normally it's a very entertaining fixture.”

The round opens early on Saturday afternoon with Fulham hosting Manchester City at Craven Cottage, as manager Marco Silva admits that the Citizens offer a “different” challenge to all other teams in the league.

“They are different than all the others, they are,” Silva said. “We have to be realistic, we have top teams in this competition. They are different, and they are probably the most difficult team to play against in my opinion as well. Not just in the Premier League, I think in Europe as well. Many managers, they will agree with me.”

Saturday also features key relegation battles later in the day, as Burnley play away to Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest welcome Chelsea to the City Ground, while Monday’s lone match closes out the round when Aston Villa host Liverpool in Birmingham.

“We have to be very, very competitive. We have to face them trying to be close to them, individually, collectively and tactically,” said Villa manager Unai Emery. “It’s going to be very difficult. It’s a very big challenge because it’s not only about the result but about how we are, how we can face them.”

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 11 May

13:30: Fulham v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Bournemouth v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport OTT6

16:00: Everton v Sheffield United – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Newcastle United v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Tottenham Hotspur v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz, SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: West Ham United v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

16:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace – LIVE on SuperSport OTT3

18:30: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Sunday 12 May

17:30: Manchester United v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

Monday 13 May