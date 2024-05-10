Serie A Preview: AC Milan host Cagliari as Atalanta clash with AS Roma

10.05.2024 LISTEN

Atalanta and Roma – two of Italy’s form teams in 2024 – will meet for a potential thriller in the headline clash of Round 36 of the Serie A, with matches running across Friday 10 to Monday 13 May.

Atalanta and Roma have played some of the best football in Serie A since the turn of the year and their meeting at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo promises to provide a battle of attack-minded outfits which are both in the midst of a scrap for berths in next season’s European competitions.

One of the driving forces behind La Dea’s form is striker Gianluca Scamacca, who reveals that his game has changed since he joined the team in blue and black stripes.

“Since I arrived here, there has been a big change in the way I approach games, the amount I run, the intensity I put onto the pitch,” said the 25-year-old.

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini also believes Serie A is a brutal league which tests his side every week – as will certainly be the case against Roma.

“Every team is well-drilled, they have values, pace and heart, you just need to see the results from this round,” said the white-haired tactician. “If it was an Atalanta problem, I would be more worried, but it’s just what our league is like.”

Elsewhere, Internazionale will continue to wind down their successful season with a clash away to Frosinone, while rivals AC Milan will welcome Cagliari to the iconic San Siro – with Rossoneri boss Stefano Pioli insisting that speculation over his future is futile until the season draws to a close.

“It changes nothing for me because the next match is always the most important,” said Pioli. "If this is the case, then I will prepare them the best way possible. My future will be decided at the end of the season, as it has been throughout my time here at Milan.”

The round also features Lazio hosting Empoli, Bologna visiting Napoli and Juventus welcoming Salernitana – with former Juve director Luciano Moggi insisting that the club’s board should be happy with the work done by manager Massimiliano Allegri.

“Max [Allegri] was given a midfield that wasn't up to the standard of Juve, there was no leader capable of supporting the group in difficult moments. This is the genesis of the negative period, the Bianconeri collapsed when Inter began to fly,” said Moggi. "However, looking at the standings, Allegri is right: third place is right for his team, considering the existing balance of power.”

