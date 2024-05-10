ModernGhana logo
Tamale prepared for 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition on Saturday

By Sammy Heywood Okine
Tamale prepared for 2024 GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition on Saturday
The Aliu Mahama Stadium in Tamale is prepared to host the first event of the 2024 edition of the GNPC Ghana Fastest Human Competition for athletes in the Northern parts of Ghana.

According to the project founder and CEO, Reks Brobby, a former athlete/Olympian, all is set for Saturday’s experience.

“We are ready, the athletes are too, it is the first of our yearly regional meet so we have invested so much. We want to take off on a good footing, thanks to our title sponsor GNPC, Adidas and others,” said Brobby in an interview.

Athletes will be clashing for honours in the U-15, 18, seniors and 18 over.

The concept, aimed at reviving short distance race in schools and communities, started a little over a decade ago and has produced great talents who have won the ultimate like Emmanuel Dasor, Ben Azamati, Joe Paul Amoah, Sarfo Ansah, Emmanuel Oduro Mensah, Shadrach Mensah, Desmond Aryee, Emmanuel Yeboah and Barnabas Aggerh for the men, while Beatrice Gyaman, Latifa Ali, Kate Agyeman, Grace Obuor, Hor Halute and Janet Mensah won in the female category.

From Tamale the train moves to Cape Coast Stadium on May 25, then Kumasi Baba Yara Stadium on June 15 and climax at the new tracks, University of Ghana Stadium in Accra on June 29.

