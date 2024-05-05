ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

La Liga: Real Madrid crowned champions after Barca's defeat at Girona

By BBC
Football News La Liga: Real Madrid crowned champions after Barca's defeat at Girona
1 HOUR AGO LISTEN

Real Madrid were crowned champions of La Liga for the 36th time after Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat by Girona.

Carlo Ancelotti's side eased to a 3-0 win over Cadiz earlier on Saturday, which meant the Catalan club had to win at the Estadi Montilivi.

Barcelona led 2-1 at half-time, but three second-half goals from Girona left Real with an unassailable lead at the summit with four matches of the season remaining.

England midfielder Jude Bellingham has been a key figure in Real's success, having scored 18 goals in 26 La Liga games in his first season with the club.

Bellingham posted on X "CAMPEONES!!! HALA MADRID Y NADA MAS!!!" which translates as "Champions!!! Go Madrid and nothing more!!!".

The 20-year-old joins Laurie Cunningham (1979–80), Steve McManaman (2000–01 and 2002–03), David Beckham (2006-07) and Kieran Trippier (2020-21) as Englishmen to win La Liga.

Los Blancos have lost just one league game this season and could potentially finish the campaign with 99 points, which would be their second-highest total ever.

It is Ancelotti's second La Liga title as Real coach, having previously won it in 2021-22.

Real have now won nine more titles than the 27 held by Barcelona.

The 14-time European Cup winners face Bayern Munich at the Bernabeu on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, having drawn 2-2 at the Allianz Arena.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage TUC tells informal sector employers to pay their employees the minimum wage

2 hours ago

Prof. Marfo urges good civilian-security relations to promote peace Prof. Marfo urges good civilian-security relations to promote peace

2 hours ago

I was nearly jailed because of NPP; Im still pained —Hopeson Adorye I was nearly jailed because of NPP; I’m still ‘pained’ — Hopeson Adorye

2 hours ago

Rising against NPP after being a minister for 15 years is a sin; God will judge you —Kate Gyamfua descends on Alan Rising against NPP after being a minister for 15 years is a sin; God will judge ...

5 hours ago

Cecilia Dapaah: Reasons behind AGs advice to EOCO not grounded in law – Martin Kpebu Cecilia Dapaah: Reasons behind AG’s advice to EOCO not grounded in law – Martin ...

5 hours ago

NPP should have reported Kingsley Nyarkos conduct to police – Inusah Fuseini NPP should have reported Kingsley Nyarko’s conduct to police – Inusah Fuseini

5 hours ago

Akufo-Addo cuts sod for MIIF Technical Training Centre Akufo-Addo cuts sod for MIIF Technical Training Centre 

5 hours ago

NPP didnt struggle to win Ejisu by-election – Samuel Ayeh-Paye NPP didn’t struggle to win Ejisu by-election – Samuel Ayeh-Paye

6 hours ago

AR: Achiase Chief arrested for acid attack on community members A/R: Achiase Chief arrested for acid attack on community members

8 hours ago

Naa Ayemoede returns to school Naa Ayemoede returns to school

Just in....
body-container-line