French Ligue 1: Andre Ayew scores in Le Harve win at Strasbourg

Ghana international, Andre Ayew was on the scoresheet again as Le Havre recorded an impressive 3-1 win at Strasbourg on Saturday.

Ayew played all minutes of the game as they now sit 13th on the French Ligue 1 league log after the win.

Yassine Kechta scored his first two goals of the season before Ayew added a third later in the fixture.

The Moroccan winger opened the scoring for Le Havre after 24 minutes played, giving his side the lead ahead of the halftime break.

After the recess, Kechta scored his second of the game to double his side's lead.

Strasbourg grabbed a consolation goal with four minutes until full-time but Le Havre's two-goal advantage was restored in the 96th minute with Ayew scoring the third.

With his goal on Saturday, the 34-year-old has now scored five goals in the French league since returning this season while featuring in 17 games.

Andre Ayew is expected to lead the Black Stars for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.