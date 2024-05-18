ModernGhana logo
2026 WCQ: Otto Addo to announce Black Stars squad for Mali, CAR games next week - Reports

Ghana's coach, Otto Addo, is set to announce his squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic next week according to reports.

The matches are scheduled for June 6 and June 10.
Addo is expected to retain most of the players from March's friendlies against Nigeria and Uganda, while also welcoming back Thomas Partey, Joseph Paintsil, Mohammed Kudus, and Inaki Williams.

This group, along with Osman Bukari and Alexander Djiku, missed the previous matches in Morocco but are anticipated to rejoin the Black Stars.

However, veteran center-back Daniel Amartey may miss the upcoming matches due to limited playing time with Besiktas in Turkey.

Addo will announce his squad next week and will hold a press conference for his official reintroduction as the head coach of the Black Stars.

Ghana will play against the Eagles of Mali on June 6 at Stade du 26 Mars in Bamako before facing the Central African Republic at the Baba Yara Stadium on June 10.

Currently sitting 4th in Group I, Addo and his team will aim to return to winning form after a loss to Nigeria and a draw with Uganda in the friendlies, enhancing their chances of qualifying for the World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

