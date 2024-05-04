ModernGhana logo
La Liga: Real Madrid put one hand on title with Cadiz win

By Eurosport
Real Madrid's super second-half performance saw them cruise to a 3-0 victory over Cadiz and edge closer to the La Liga title.

The first half lacked quality with Carlo Ancelotti making wholesale changes due to this game falling in the middle of their crucial UEFA Champions League semi-final tie against Bayern Munich.

Given Los Blancos' healthy gap at the top of the table, today's game was very much overshadowed and it was Cadiz who had the best chances initially.

However, they meant business in the second period and an early goal from Brahim was quickly doubled by substitute Jude Bellingham.

Madrid were firmly in control and a stoppage-time strike from Joselu secured the points.

