Antoine Semenyo is going to be involved against Arsenal - Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola

Bournemouth manager, Andoni Iraola, has given the green light for Antoine Semenyo to feature in their upcoming clash against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today.

Semenyo suffered a scare during Bournemouth's recent 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion when he was stretchered off in the dying moments due to a knee injury.

However, the Ghanaian talent has made a swift recovery, much to the relief of the team. Iraola shared, "I was surprised when the next day he woke up feeling better. The swelling in his knee had subsided, giving us hope. This week's MRI results were clear, allowing Antoine to participate in training with the team."

The manager expressed joy over Semenyo's return, highlighting his significance to the squad, "Everyone was relieved after Sunday. Antoine is a key player for us, known for his positive character, and he's dearly cherished by everyone. His availability for the squad is fantastic news for us this week."

With eight goals and two assists in 30 league appearances this season, Semenyo's presence will undoubtedly boost Bournemouth's prospects in the upcoming fixture.