Implementing Didier Drogba's style has played a hige role in my career - Antoine Semenyo

17.05.2024

AFC Bournemouth striker, Antoine Semenyo has credited elements of Didier Drogba's playing style for significantly contributing to his development as a player.

The Ghanaian international has been a pivotal figure for the Cherries, who currently sit 11th in the Premier League with 48 points.

Semenyo has scored eight goals in 32 appearances for the club.

Speaking to Premier League TV ahead of their final game of the season against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Sunday, Semenyo named Drogba as a key influence in his career.

"I remember when I was injured... I just watched players who have similar attributes to myself. I remember watching Michail Antonio, Breel Embolo, a bit of Drogba, and just a lot of movement in behind, timing my runs, and just being a nuisance," he said.

"I always used to watch them and tried to implement what they had into my game. I feel like that’s played a massive part," he added.

Meanwhile, Antoine Semenyo is expected to be named in the Black Stars squad for the 2026 World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic in June.

