Kenpong Football Academy expands reach with European partnership

Prominent Ghanaian entrepreneur and football authority, Kennedy Agyepong, has embarked on an ambitious venture to expand his football academy's reach into the European market.

Situated in Winneba, the Kenpong Academy has undergone substantial investments, boasting cutting-edge facilities and a devoted team committed to nurturing budding talent.

In a bid to elevate the academy's profile, Kenpong has forged a strategic alliance with SønderjyskE, a newly promoted club in the Danish Premier League.

During a recent visit to Denmark, Kenpong held discussions with Markus Kristoffer Hansen, the CEO/President of SønderjyskE, to finalize this ambitious agreement.

Under the terms of the partnership, Kenpong Academy will serve as a talent pipeline, grooming promising players for the Danish club.

This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Kenpong's vision to bridge the divide between African talent and European football opportunities.

"We're excited to broaden our European connections, and with this new partnership, the academy is poised for remarkable growth," said Kenpong, expressing his enthusiasm for the collaboration.

His trip to Denmark also afforded Kenpong the chance to meet Ghana's President, Nana Akufo-Addo, alongside esteemed dignitaries such as the Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Tom Norring, and Ghana's Ambassador to Denmark, Sylvia Annoh.

President Akufo-Addo lauded Kenpong's initiative in fostering youth development and pledged his backing for foreign clubs investing in Ghana.

As part of the partnership, Kenpong Academy will send a team to Denmark annually to compete in a soccer tournament, offering invaluable exposure to European football standards for the academy's players.

Kennedy Agyepong hinted at additional collaborations in the works, underscoring his steadfast dedication to securing opportunities for the academy's advancement.