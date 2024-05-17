ModernGhana logo
Laryea Kingston is a top coach, says former teammate Derek Boateng

Sports › Football News Laryea Kingston
FRI, 17 MAY 2024 LISTEN
Former Black Stars midfielder, Derick Boateng has praised his former teammate, Laryea Kingston, who is currently the head coach of the Black Starlets.

The Black Starlets had a remarkable start to the tournament of the ongoing WAFU Zone B U-17 tournament, dominating the Ivory Coast with a 5-1 victory at the Legon Sports Stadium in their Group A opener.

Goals came from Godfred Sarpong, Harve Gbafa, Mark Kagawa Mensah, and a brace from Joseph Narbi, ensuring a comprehensive win on Wednesday.

In a media interview, the former Getafe midfielder expressed his admiration for Kingston's coaching abilities, highlighting his impressive work with the Ghana U17 team.

“We have a fantastic coach in Laryea Kingston. He is a top coach in my opinion. He’s doing a great job, and I’m very happy for him. If he wins, we all win. I’m thrilled to see his excellent work with the Black Starlets," Boateng said.

“Laryea has roots in this team, and he understands the intricacies of such games and tournaments. You can see the players are performing for him. Every time he steps onto the touchline to communicate with the players, the game changes. When players are eager to play for a coach, there’s nothing to worry about. He doesn't have to coach extensively because the players already know what to do, which is great," he added.

The Black Starlets' next match is against Benin as they continue their quest to qualify for the U17 Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in seven years, having last participated in the tournament in 2017.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

