ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.05.2024 Football News

Mathew Anim Cudjoe's Dundee United secure promotion to Scottish Premiership

Mathew Anim Cudjoe's Dundee United secure promotion to Scottish Premiership
04.05.2024 LISTEN

Ghanaian winger, Mathew Anim Cudjoe has earned a promotion to the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United.

Dundee claimed the Championship title, securing their return to the top flight.

The former Asante Kotoko winger will once again compete in the top flight following his team's relegation at the end of the previous season.

The 20-year-old played a key role, scoring six goals in the Championship, aiding his team's title win.

Cudjoe registered four goals and two assists in 21 appearances this season.

Dundee United finished the season with 75 points, six points ahead of second-placed Raith Rovers.

In his debut Premiership season, Cudjoe featured in 12 games, starting two.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

4 minutes ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch On paper Mahama and Bawumia’s visions make Ghana America but it will be Kasoa wh...

4 minutes ago

IGP engages Council of State Members ahead of 2024 General Elections IGP engages Council of State Members ahead of 2024 General Elections

4 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama I will foster a strong partnership between gov’t and media to protect our natura...

4 minutes ago

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama Media’s failure to hold gov’t accountable on issues such as illegal mining is a ...

4 minutes ago

Societe Generale to pack out of Ghana, other African countries Societe Generale to pack out of Ghana, other African countries

4 minutes ago

May 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.99 to 1, GHS13.42 on BoG interbank May 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.99 to $1, GHS13.42 on BoG interbank

18 hours ago

Youre inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair —Spiritualist warn women You’re inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair — Spiritualist war...

19 hours ago

Kwadaso MP, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Ejisu by-election: Police questions Kwadaso MP, two others over bribery allegati...

19 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumahs reincarnate; hell be president if he appoints Nkrumah's daughter as running mate —Ajaguraja Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumah’s reincarnate; he’ll be president if he appoints N...

19 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Mahama gave us ‘dum, dum, dum’ but we are now in the era of ‘dum sie sie...

Just in....
body-container-line