Mathew Anim Cudjoe's Dundee United secure promotion to Scottish Premiership

Ghanaian winger, Mathew Anim Cudjoe has earned a promotion to the Scottish Premiership with Dundee United.

Dundee claimed the Championship title, securing their return to the top flight.

The former Asante Kotoko winger will once again compete in the top flight following his team's relegation at the end of the previous season.

The 20-year-old played a key role, scoring six goals in the Championship, aiding his team's title win.

Cudjoe registered four goals and two assists in 21 appearances this season.

Dundee United finished the season with 75 points, six points ahead of second-placed Raith Rovers.

In his debut Premiership season, Cudjoe featured in 12 games, starting two.