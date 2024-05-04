Leicester City set to sign Abdul Fatawu Issahaku permanently after triggering €17m buy option clause

04.05.2024 LISTEN

Leicester City has exercised their €17 million buy option for winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, confirming his permanent stay with the club.

The Ghana international made a significant impact during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon, which began last summer.

In an impressive season, Issahaku contributed six goals and provided 13 assists in 39 appearances for Leicester, becoming the club’s second-highest assist provider, just behind Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim, acknowledged the imminent deal, emphasizing their strategy of profiting from talented players who find success elsewhere.

"We will make money. Talented players who don't adapt here will move to other clubs and give us added value, it's our system," said Amorim.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was signed by Sporting Lisbon in 2022 from Ghanaian club, Steadfast FC, with Steadfast set to receive €7.9 million from the transfer fee.

The Ghanaian club had included a 50% sell-on clause in Issahaku’s contract when he joined Sporting three years ago.

However, his tenure at Sporting Lisbon didn’t meet expectations, leading to his loan move to Leicester at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City secured promotion back to the Premier League after being relegated to the Championship in the 2022/2023 season.