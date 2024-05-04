ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
04.05.2024 Football Transfers

Leicester City set to sign Abdul Fatawu Issahaku permanently after triggering €17m buy option clause

Leicester City set to sign Abdul Fatawu Issahaku permanently after triggering 17m buy option clause
04.05.2024 LISTEN

Leicester City has exercised their €17 million buy option for winger Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, confirming his permanent stay with the club.

The Ghana international made a significant impact during his loan spell from Sporting Lisbon, which began last summer.

In an impressive season, Issahaku contributed six goals and provided 13 assists in 39 appearances for Leicester, becoming the club’s second-highest assist provider, just behind Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

Sporting Lisbon manager, Ruben Amorim, acknowledged the imminent deal, emphasizing their strategy of profiting from talented players who find success elsewhere.

"We will make money. Talented players who don't adapt here will move to other clubs and give us added value, it's our system," said Amorim.

Abdul Fatawu Issahaku was signed by Sporting Lisbon in 2022 from Ghanaian club, Steadfast FC, with Steadfast set to receive €7.9 million from the transfer fee.

The Ghanaian club had included a 50% sell-on clause in Issahaku’s contract when he joined Sporting three years ago.

However, his tenure at Sporting Lisbon didn’t meet expectations, leading to his loan move to Leicester at the beginning of the 2023/2024 season.

Meanwhile, Leicester City secured promotion back to the Premier League after being relegated to the Championship in the 2022/2023 season.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

Top Stories

3 minutes ago

Kofi Asare, Executive Director of Africa Education Watch On paper Mahama and Bawumia’s visions make Ghana America but it will be Kasoa wh...

3 minutes ago

IGP engages Council of State Members ahead of 2024 General Elections IGP engages Council of State Members ahead of 2024 General Elections

3 minutes ago

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama I will foster a strong partnership between gov’t and media to protect our natura...

3 minutes ago

Former President and flagbearer of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama Media’s failure to hold gov’t accountable on issues such as illegal mining is a ...

3 minutes ago

Societe Generale to pack out of Ghana, other African countries Societe Generale to pack out of Ghana, other African countries

3 minutes ago

May 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.99 to 1, GHS13.42 on BoG interbank May 4: Cedi sells at GHS13.99 to $1, GHS13.42 on BoG interbank

18 hours ago

Youre inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair —Spiritualist warn women You’re inviting bad luck upon yourself if you use Indian hair — Spiritualist war...

19 hours ago

Kwadaso MP, Dr. Kingsley Nyarko Ejisu by-election: Police questions Kwadaso MP, two others over bribery allegati...

19 hours ago

Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumahs reincarnate; hell be president if he appoints Nkrumah's daughter as running mate —Ajaguraja Nana Kwame Bediako is Nkrumah’s reincarnate; he’ll be president if he appoints N...

19 hours ago

Energy Minister, Dr. Mathew Opoku Prempeh Dumsor: Mahama gave us ‘dum, dum, dum’ but we are now in the era of ‘dum sie sie...

Just in....
body-container-line