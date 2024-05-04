ModernGhana logo
Ghana forward Inaki Williams bags impressive brace to propel Athletic Club to defeat Getafe

Ghana attacker, Inaki Williams scored a brace on Friday night to secure three points for Athletic Club in their win over Getafe in the Spanish La Liga.

The highly-rated forward started in his team's attack today when the side played as a guest to their Round 34 opponent of the league campaign.

In a game played at Coliseum, only two goals were scored in 90 minutes despite the many chances that both teams created.

The first of the game came in the 27th minute when Inaki Williams added power to a curling effort from the edge of the Getafe box to find the back of the net.

The younger brother of the Black Stars forward, Nico Williams, assisted that fantastic goal.

While that goal would separate the two teams at halftime, Getafe returned from the break to put up a fight but could not turn the game around.

In the 51st minute, Inaki Williams decided the game when he netted his second of the evening, again Nico Williams providing the assist.

Seven minutes after that goal, Athletic Club had a man sent off when Yerey Alvarez received a red card.

Despite the setback, Inaki Williams and his teammates fought hard to bag all three points at full-time.

The Black Stars forward played 82 minutes of the contest and finished the contest with a rating of 8.9, earning the Man of the Match award.

Following his two goals on Friday, Inaki Williams now has 11 goals in the Spanish La Liga. He has also assisted three goals after making 31 appearances in the league.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
