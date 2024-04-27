Under-investigation Rocha made Spanish FA president

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has appointed Pedro Rocha as president.

Rocha is currently under investigation as part of a corruption case involving former president Luis Rubiales.

The 69-year-old had been interim president since Rubiales resigned in September following criticism for kissing Spain forward Jenni Hermoso.

On Thursday, the Spanish government formed a special committee to oversee the RFEF.

The country's leading court - the National Sports Council (CSD) - said the committee would be in place until the governing body held new elections.

However, the RFEF said Rocha has been appointed as president after the governing body's electoral commission met on Friday morning.

"Pedro Rocha has today been proclaimed the new president of the Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF), after having received the support of the majority of the assembly members of this institution that governs Spanish football," the federation said.

Rocha was placed under investigation after he testified as a witness in the corruption probe into Rubiales.

He said he had "no knowledge nor, therefore, any responsibility for the facts that are being investigated”.

When the CSD met on Thursday, it postponed a decision on whether to suspend Rocha until Tuesday.

That decision relates to disciplinary proceedings opened against him, on which the Administrative Court of Sport (TAD) will rule in the coming weeks.

Rubiales, who was arrested earlier this month, is suspected of receiving illegal commissions when negotiating a lucrative deal to stage the Spanish Super Cup competition in Saudi Arabia.

Prosecutors are seeking a two-and-a-half-year jail term for Rubiales, who denies any wrongdoing.

The 46-year-old is also separately due to go on trial for sexual assault for kissing Hermoso after last summer's World Cup final.

Hermoso said that the kiss "was not consensual" but Rubiales consistently denied any wrongdoing until his eventual resignation in September.

Spain won the women's World Cup in 2023 by beating England in the final, and are preparing to co-host the men's World Cup in 2030.