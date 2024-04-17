2924 World Cup: Drum used by Black Stars at tournament added to FIFA museum collection

ModernGhana logo
2022 World Cup: Drum used by Black Stars at tournament added to FIFA museum collection

2022 World Cup: Drum used by Black Stars at tournament added to FIFA museum collection
FIFA has enriched its museum collection by adding a significant artefact: the drum used by Ghana's national team, the Black Stars, during their spirited 'jama' sessions at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Throughout the tournament, Ghanaian players engaged in lively pre-match rituals, dancing, singing, and playing the drums.

Despite the Black Stars' early departure from the tournament held in Qatar at the group stage, FIFA decided to honour their vibrant cultural tradition by including the drum in its prestigious museum collection.

A post on the FIFA museum's X page confirmed this addition, highlighting Ghana's distinctive and stylish arrival at the stadiums during the 2022 World Cup.

“Ghana players made their arrival to the stadiums at Qatar 2022 in style. This particular drum is now part of the FIFA Museum collection,” the page wrote.

This addition joins other notable items in the museum, including the jersey worn by Asamoah Gyan during the 2010 FIFA World Cup quarter-final match against Uruguay.

Gyan, a pivotal figure for Ghana, played a crucial role in the team's impressive run, where they came tantalizingly close to becoming Africa's first semi-finalists at the global event.

During the 2010 tournament, Gyan's performance was exceptional, scoring three goals, including a memorable winner against the USA in the round of 16.

His contributions cemented his legacy as Africa's leading scorer in World Cup history, having amassed six goals across three tournaments.

Despite retiring from active football last year, Gyan's impact on the sport and Ghanaian football history remains indelible.

