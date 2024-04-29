Dreams FC apologises for CAF Confederation Cup exit

Dreams FC's journey in the CAF Confederation Cup concluded with a disappointing loss against Egyptian powerhouse Zamalek at the Baba Yara Stadium last Sunday.

Hopes of reaching the competition's final were dashed as Dreams FC suffered a 3-0 defeat against Zamalek.

Following the match, star player John Antwi took to Facebook to express his gratitude and offer apologies to Ghanaians for the team's elimination.

Antwi also extended appreciation to the Dreams FC family, including the technical team, management, board members, and supporters, for their unwavering belief in the team.

He specifically addressed Kurt E. S. Okraku for his contributions and leadership.

Acknowledging the disappointment felt by Ghanaians, Antwi apologized for the team's inability to reach the final. Despite the setback, he encouraged his teammates to remain resilient and to continue pursuing their dreams.