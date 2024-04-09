MLS: LA Galaxy condemns racial abuse targetted at Joseph Paintsil

LA Galaxy has strongly condemned the racial abuse directed at winger Joseph Paintsil.

Despite his commendable performance during their recent match against Los Angeles FC, Paintsil was subjected to derogatory messages on his official Instagram page shortly after the game.

Following the incident, fans from both LA FC and LA Galaxy swiftly united to denounce this reprehensible behaviour.

LA Galaxy issued a statement expressing solidarity with Paintsil and unequivocally condemning the racist actions.

The statement from LA Galaxy reads: “LA Galaxy forward Joseph Paintsil was the victim of a racist social media incident following Saturday’s match against LAFC.

“The club stands with Joseph and anyone who has faced racial abuse through social platforms or anywhere else. The incident was immediately reported to Major League Soccer.

“We are also working with MLS to ensure Joseph has all the resources and support he needs at this time. There is no place for racism in our community, in our league or anywhere else in society."

Paintsil, who joined LA Galaxy from KRC Genk on February 21, 2024, has made a significant impact since joining the Western Conference side, scoring twice and providing two assists in seven MLS appearances.