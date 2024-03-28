NBA: Stephen Curry lifts Warriors past Orlando Magic

28.03.2024 LISTEN

Since Draymond Green returned from his indefinite suspension in January, the Golden State Warriors have applauded the way he has maintained his fire while managing not to cross the line. He would bark at officials and play with physicality but did so without taking it too far.

Green was ejected less than four minutes into the Warriors’ eventual 101-93 win over the Orlando Magic.

He had been chirping at official Ray Acosta after being called for his first personal foul. A few plays later, after Stephen Curry was called for a shooting foul, Green approached Acosta and began yelling at him. Acosta issued a technical foul, and when Green didn’t stop, Acosta gave him another, ending his night at the 8:24 mark of the first quarter.

“We need him. He knows that. We all know that,” Curry said of Green. “So, whatever we need to do to keep him on the floor and be available, that’s what’s got to happen. Especially at this point in the year. It was a tough way to start the game.”

Crew chief Mitchell Ervin told a pool reporter that Green was given the second technical foul because “after a prolonged diatribe, Green directed egregious profane vanguard towards a game official.” Ervin said Green’s history “absolutely” did not have an impact on the decision to hand out two T’s.

Green’s actions this season — including putting Minnesota Timberwolves forward Rudy Gobert in a headlock in November and hitting Phoenix Suns centre Jusuf Nurkic in the head in December — as well as several other incidents last season were taken into account for the two suspensions Green served this campaign.

As Green made his way off the court Wednesday night, Warriors coach Steve Kerr voiced his displeasure with the referees. During the subsequent timeout, Curry paced back and forth while shaking his head. Cameras caught Curry visibly emotional as he pulled his jersey over his face.

“We know how important this part of the season is in our ability to get into a rhythm and secure a play-in opportunity,” Curry said of what was going through his head at that moment.

“We don’t want to give ourselves self-inflicted wounds. We all care. We all are passionate about the game and our chances to have something to play for down the stretch. You give everything you’ve got to this game. That’s the emotion.”

“I was letting out a little steam,” Curry said. “Nothing is guaranteed in this league. The way that we went out and competed … the way the season is going, maybe it’s the way you see how your back is against the wall. I don’t know how many people would have picked us in this kind of game — back-to-back setting, down two starters — and we found a way to fight to get a win.”