21.03.2024 Football News

Black Stars: David Akologo and Mohamed Diomande ruled out of for Nigeria, Uganda friendly games

21.03.2024 LISTEN

Henry Asante Twum, the Communications Manager of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has officially confirmed that goalkeeper David Akologo and midfielder Mohamed Diomande will not feature in the upcoming friendly matches for the Black Stars in March.

Initially included in Otto Addo's 26-man squad for games against Nigeria and Uganda, both Akologo, who plays for Club Aurora in Bolivia, and Diomande have been called up by other national teams. Akologo has been drafted into Bolivia's national team, while Diomande has received a call-up to Ivory Coast's U-23 squad.

Speaking on the Ultimate Sports Show on Asempa FM, Asante Twum stated that neither player will be available for selection in the squad for the upcoming matches. He mentioned that discussions will be held with Akologo and Diomande following the completion of the games.

"As things stand, those two players, David Akologo and Mohamed Diomande, will not be part of the squad, and this extends beyond football," he explained.

Regarding Diomande, Asante Twum clarified that the player has dual eligibility and has expressed his intention to take some time before deciding which national team to represent.

"With regards to Akologo, although he expressed his desire to play for Ghana despite his years of playing for Bolivia, these are friendly matches, and decisions regarding his future will be made in due course," he added.

The focus for the Ghana Football Association now shifts to the forthcoming matches against Nigeria on March 22 and Uganda on March 26, both of which will take place at the Stade de Marrakesh.

Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah
Samuel Ekow Amoasi Appiah

Sports JournalistPage: SamuelEkowAmoasiAppiah

