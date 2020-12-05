WAFU Cup of Nations: Black Satellites leave Ghana for Benin – PHOTOS

The Ghana U-20 team, the Black Satellites traveled to Benin on Saturday, December 5, 2020, for the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations.

The team after spending months in camp now go into the tournament where they will be seeking for triumph to merit a place at the 2021 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Mauritania.

Today, the team of 27-platers departed Ghana with an Air Force plane led by head coach Karim Zito.

The Ghana Black Satellites are pitted in Group B of the 2020 WAFU Zone B Cup of Nations where they will be facing Nigeria and Cote D’Ivoire.

On Wednesday, December 9, the Ghana team will play its first game at the tournament against Nigeria before taking on Cote D'Ivoire three days later in the final group match.

Below are shots of the team before leaving Ghana for Benin: