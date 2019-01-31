Modern Ghana logo

Fans Blast Nollywod Actor, Charles Awurum

By Nathan Nathaniel Ekpo
Fans of nollywood actor, Charles Awurum have taken to his instagram section to blast him for usage of wrong word and support of a governor who they think have not lived up to their expectation since the beginning of his tenure.

Charles who took to his instagram page to appreciate the Governor of Abia state wrote, “Let's go there. Vote Okezie Ikpeazu for continuity. Okezuo Abia. Abia State Kwenu! 100% Okezie. Governor of Abia state 2019.”

131201942753 charles 1

