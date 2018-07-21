Comedian, Ajebo in Tears as he Weds Long-time Lover, Uchechi Kalu

No matter the amount of rain, it will never stop comedian, Ajebo, from walking down the aisle with the woman of his dream, Uchechi Kalu, as they bid farewell to single life.

The two love birds have been dating for a while now and they finally decided to take the love to the next level as they had their traditional marriage last weekend and today, they are in tears of joy while exchanging their marital vows.

The wedding saw some Nigerian entertainers in attendance while the comedian continue to shed tears of joy knowing how well they have grown together and today becoming a reality.