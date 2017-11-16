I Wrote Songs For 50cent, Pitbull, Keri Hilson & Others – Ghanaian Musician

The average Ghanaian music lover probably knows the name Bayku because of his recent hit with legendary group VVIP titled Walatu Walasa. But little is known about the journey of the artiste himself.

When the “Walatu Walasa” video dropped a few months ago, it brought a new face onto the music scene. His name is Bayku, also called Abeeku and he keeps popping up on hit records!

When they were barely teenagers, Abeeku (as he was then known) and Kwaku T were part of the early phenomenon we now know as hiplife. The two along with Panji Anoff opened the doors of hiplife as the legendary duo "Talking Drums".

Leaving Accra in 95, Abeeku moved between Atlanta, Los Angeles, Philadelphia and London, both contributing, and writing songs for the likes of PitBull, Lil John, Polow Da Don, Tinchy Strider, Keri Hilson, Emile Sande and 50Cent to name a few. The day he got a call saying 50Cent wanted to re-mix a song he had recorded was a game changer.

“At the time, 50Cent was the biggest artist in the world as far as I was concerned and for him to want to rerecord one of my songs was mind blowing... I was happy because I knew it meant money in my pocket; 50Cent was moving millions of units, but I was even happier because it confirmed that I could write for the biggest and best artists out there... It gave me the confidence to believe that I was on the right path, and many great things come from that belief and positive outlook...”

"To be honest, at this moment I am more excited about KiDi, Kuami Eugene, M.anifest, and Yaa PONO today than I am about 50Cent because having lived and worked in many environments, there is no doubt in my mind that this is the Pop Music of the future. I believe I have a very important role to play, not only as a songwriter signed to one of the biggest publishing companies in the world (Defend Music / Kobalt), which gives me access to the global markets, but also as an artist who has learned to write for the global market in order to survive. I intend to bring these assets back home, and help in every way I’m needed."

His exploits abroad at this point, aren't his main focus, but that he has found his way back with the aim of taking the Ghanaian sound global, is worth noticing.

His music takes influence from his diverse life experiences, and the result is a sophisticated blend of Afro Rock, Hip hop and Pop.

Bayku seeks to change the face of the Ghanaian music industry by making real indigenous Ghanaian music with a global appeal.

Be on the lookout for Bayku's latest collaboration "AJO" from new Artist "Vvice" and Hip-life GodFather "Reggie Rockstone"

Another Hit in the bag!

